Valdosta State senior art show now open

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State seniors are showcasing their talents before their send off.

The VSU Department of Art and Design Spring Senior Exhibition is now open. The show is called 'convergence,' representing the coming together of a wide variety of talent and styles, representing students from all walks of life.

Sixteen seniors are showcasing projects they have worked on all semester long.

One of those is Anjel Moore, one of the soon to be graduates. She says the class of artists have become a family. She says the show is giving many of them a taste of their futures as real artists.

"I'm so excited, this has been a long process, from when I was a child," Moore said. "To finally get here and to have something to say hey, I'm qualified for these positions and work."

Moore hopes to keep developing her talents, eventually pursuing a career in animation.

The gallery is open in the VSU Department of Fine Arts. It's free to attend, and some of the pieces are for sale.