Valdosta State students give back to Second Harvest

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Students at Valdosta State University are packing up and giving back.

University students are helping out Second Harvest of South Georgia as they move off campus after graduation.

Through the 'Give and Go' program, volunteers are collecting items to be donated to the food bank, collecting everything from dorm furniture to school supplies and food.

"If you don't need it, find the person who needs it," said international student Aylar Chikayeva, who volunteered Thursday. "Everything we got not, if we needed that before, someone needs this now."

The Give and Go drop off stations are located outside VSU dorms. Volunteers will collect items through Friday afternoon.

