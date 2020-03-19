Valdosta State students vacate dorms after graduation cancelled, residence halls close

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Some Valdosta State University students were called back to campus early during spring break to move all their belongings out of their dorm rooms Thursday.

"I actually received the news on Facebook before the school released it," Kennedy Davis said. "So I was kind of in a panic."

She says dealing with the pandemic has been especially hard for her. She just started a new job at Wild Adventures, which announced it's suspending operation until the end March.

"I had to not only leave my dorm, I had to leave my job, too. So I was kind of bummed," she said.

Another VSU student, Riley Davis, says it's been hard finding a balance amidst the newfound chaos.

"Not only are we on vacation, we kind of have to adjust to figuring out what we're doing with school on vacation. So we're moving back and forth between having fun and school stuff," Davis said.

VSU officials are following guidelines from the University System of Georgia, requiring all universities across the state to turn to online coursework for the remainder of the semester.

"They help provide us with what steps we need to take next to support our students and our community," Vince Miller, VSU's Vice President of Student Affairs, said.

Miller says they're also following the CDC's recommendation to keep move-out crowds at a minimum.

"It's not going to be busy. That's intentionally designed," he said.

The process is spread out over the week with a handful of students scheduled to move out at a time, each given two hours.

And the number of students per residence hall and per floor at a time are limited.

"We believe that this will help, hopefully, slow the spread of this virus over the next several weeks," Miller said.

While it's strict instruction, there are minimal exceptions for some of those who have no where else to live for the time being.

Student Zyon Richard is one of the few to stay.

"I feel safe here. But I get it," he said.

VSU mail carrier Ted Davis says he's worked at the university for 20 years, but this is new to him.

"Never have I ever experienced anything like this in my life, and it's, it's different," he said.

In a letter to students, VSU president Dr. Richard Carvajal said as long as academic requirements are still met online, diplomas will be mailed out to students directly.

School officials are looking into alternative ways to celebrate VSU's graduating class of 2020. They say to stay tuned for that announcement.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.