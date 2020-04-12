Valdosta apartment fire displaces 14 people

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department was called out to an apartment building on East Park Drive early Sunday morning for reports of flames coming from the second floor of a building.

VFD says they got to the scene within two minutes to find the flames still showing through the second floor. Crews were able to work quickly to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.

A report from the fire department says four units were damaged, displacing 14 residents. The Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents.

Right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.