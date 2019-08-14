Valdosta authorities arrest man for stabbing

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 14, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valodsta Police Department says a man has been arrested for stabbing a person with a knife in the torso in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue.

VPD says on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m., a victim was approached by 30-year-old Quadir Powell and was stabbed in the torso.

Officials say Powell immediately left the scene on foot and the victim was able to return to his car and contact 911.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for a non-life threatening stab wound.

Officials say a description of Powell was given to law enforcement and he was located a short time later by a deputy with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

VPD says Powell was taken into custody and transported to the Leon County Jail.

Powell is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and giving a false name.