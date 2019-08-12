Valdosta authorities asking for community input regarding Exit 11 constrcution

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 12, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Changers are around the corner for drivers on I-75 through Valdosta. The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking to build two roundabouts on either side of Exit 11.

The improvements to the interchange have been in the works for years. But now, transportation officials are looking for feedback on changes to the design.

There are two ways people can share their two cents; the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization has opened a public comment period online and an open house on Tuesday where transportation officials will be there to take feed back and answer questions.

The public review period is to address a few amendments to the Transportation Improvement Plan and the 20-40 Transportation Vision Plan.

The Exit 11 interchange is one of the major projects.

It's close to a $44 million project for bridge improvements and two new roundabouts.

The amendment looks to adjust funding for the project in order to make some design improvements.

"Some of the concerns from local companies here have been the designs of them and the ability for large trucks to use them," said J.D. Dillard, the Transit and Mobility Coordinator. "So the GDOT engineers are taking a much closer look at this project and this amendment allocates a few more funds."

If approved, about $2 million ill switch from state to federal funding in order to address those concerns.

Transportation officials say it's slated to begin construction next year. They don't know how long it's expected to take, but officials say projects like this usually take three or four years.