Valdosta car break-in suspect was already in jail

August 8, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — For about three weeks, the Valdosta Police Department was looking for someone who broke into cars.

On July 16, 2019 officers responded to two separate cases of thefts from vehicles. One happened in the 4000 block of Chadwick Drive, while the other was in the 3000 block of Green Hill Drive.

Both victims reported that someone stole property from their vehicles.

Evidence collected in the investigation pointed to Isaiah Miles, 17, as a possible suspect.

On August 6, 2019, detectives got arrest warrants on Miles for two counts of felony entering an auto to commit a theft. Miles was already in jail on other charges.

“This is a great example of the teamwork from everyone in our department working together to hold offenders accountable for their actions," VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said. "From the responding officers collecting evidence from the scenes, to the quick turn around from our criminalists at the crime lab, and the detectives piecing the information together to make an arrest. I am very proud of all of them."

