Valdosta brewery joins global collab to support restaurant workers

April 30, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Breweries across the world are coming together to support hospitality workers during the pandemic by brewing and selling the same recipe of beer called All Together.

All Together is a New England IPA is hazy and citrusy and gives the appearance of fresh-squeezed orange juice in a glass, according to Chris Jones.

Jones is a co-founder of Georgia Beer Company in Valdosta. He says they're participating in the worldwide initiative to bring support back to local restaurant workers in South Georgia.

"We're all brewing the same recipe all over the world, and the proceeds from this beer will go directly to our local hospitality professionals," he said.

Jones's brewery is one of at least 718 canning the same beer to support those in the service industry.

"It just made sense for us to do what we do, which is make beer, to help out the folks who do what they do, which is run restaurants," Jones said.

The recipe and the movement were crafted by Other Half Brewing Company in Brooklyn, New York. Co-founder and COO Andrew Burnman says their idea began as an effort to help hospitality workers in Italy, but their reach quickly expanded.

"We just felt like, 'What could we do to help everybody out,'" he said.

He hopes his brew will help link those who rely on social gatherings to make a living during the time of distance.

"The biggest thing about being in the restaurants was serving people and being part of their family for that night," Burman said. "And I feel like that's what's missing. And I hope we just gain a little bit of that back."

In just about three weeks, their plan went global with breweries across 48 states and 51 countries signed up as of Thursday.

Georgia Beer Company's All Together beer was released Thursday at 3 p.m.

Jones says they are actively searching for a non-profit or 501(c)(3) that directly supports workers in the restaurant industry to accept the proceeds.

"To me, the hospitality industry, specifically the restaurant industry, was probably hit the hardest out of all of the different businesses out there," he said.

Caitlin Connor joined Georgia Beer Company as the taproom manager just a week before the crisis struck. She's helped transform their business model to online orders and pickup.

She also helped market the company's new All Together beer.

"This could really help somebody out," she said. "It could help a stranger. It could help your neighbor. It's just putting more good out into the world during a crazy time."

All Together is available for purchase online or at Georgia Beer Company. Four 16-ounce cans are sold to a pack for $15.99 plus tax.

Ology Brewing Co. in Tallahassee is also pumping out All Together beer. It will be available for purchase on May 21.

Georgia Beer Company's outdoor area is set to reopen on Monday, May 4. Among several other guidelines, employees will be masked, tables will be spaced out and customers will not be allowed inside except to use the restroom.

