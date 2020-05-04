Valdosta businesses reopening gradually

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Restaurants, retail shops, gyms, hair salons and bowling allies are among many types of businesses allowed to reopen for at least a week now in Georgia, but it's been a slow start in Valdosta.

The Valdosta Mall reopened last Friday with limited hours and strict guidelines.

Some of those include one set of doors designated for entering and another for exiting, arrows directing foot traffic and one-third of as many seats in the food court.

"And then we created a box around each table so that there would be proper social distancing while people were eating," general manager Tim Nolan said.

According to Nolan, only about 25% of their stores have reopened so far. And some shoppers were not totally comfortable on Monday.

"It's kinda scary watching everybody having the masks on and stuff, so I wanted to leave," Desiree Shields said on her way out.

Inside a local nail salon, Nails 4U, patrons can expect to get their new manicures through a protective shield.

"We make sure everybody's wearing a mask, make sure there is at least something protective between us and the customers, manager Phi Duong said.

CrossFit Shocked owner Erica Schlank was hesitant to reopen right away when green-lighted on April 24 and took time to put all precautions in place.

"We have buffers in between those open gym times so that we can, as coaches, wipe down everything. We're taking people's temperatures when they arrive," Schlank said.

Her first session back open took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday. She says some of the new things they've picked up on during the closure, like online training courses, will remain available even after the pandemic.

During the reopening process, several business owners are asking people the same things such as protect yourself and others by wearing face masks, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you're feeling sick.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.