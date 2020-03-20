Valdosta closes all city buildings until further notice

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- All city buildings in Valdosta are closed until further notice.

Valdosta officials announced that beginning Friday, March 20 all city buildings, excluding the Valdosta Police Department, will be closed in order to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19. Customers can call or email city staff if they have any questions.

Officials say Lowndes County offices will remain open, but citizens are encouraged to call ahead to see if business can be done over the phone.

All non-essential public meetings, and events taking place at city or county facilities have been canceled for the next thirty days.

City and county officials are asking the community follow safety guidelines to help reduce the impact and exposure of COVID-19. This is a rapidly changing situation, and officials say updates will continue to be posted online, and on social media.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.