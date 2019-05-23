Valdosta considering tiny homes to provide affordable housing

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta is starting to think outside the "block," as it's looking for new ways to provide affordable housing.

Staff are now looking to Tallahassee for inspiration, recently touring The Dwellings tiny home community.

It has been a priority in Valdosta for years. The city is already using programs like home revitalization and the Community Development Block Grant.

Now, tiny homes could be just another option to provide affordable housing for the community.

The city is looking at two ideas; renovating current properties and developing new tiny homes or looking for new space to develop tiny home communities.

Staff say the tiny homes could serve the homeless or seniors looking to stay in their community where home revitalization isn't an option.

"You hear a lot of people say 'I'm downsizing' or 'I don't want all of that, I just want to be able to live comfortably. To stay in the community that I like,'" explained Vanessa Flucas, Valdosta's neighborhood development director.

The tour was just a way for all the department heads to get together, see these communities and ask questions. The next step is to figure out how the concept can work in Valdosta.

Right now, city staff are looking at how to fit those tiny homes into Valdosta's urban plan and then how to handle development and management.