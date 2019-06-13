Valdosta crews repave Park and Forrest intersection

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta is smoothing out some bumps in the road.

On Thursday crews were out repaving the intersection of Park Avenue and Forrest Street. City officials said the busy intersection has been the subject of a number of complaints over the last couple of years, but the funding wasn't there.

Now with the recent SPLOST extra penny sales tax, crews were able to fix up the road.

"It was a safety concern, a general wear and tear on vehicles, we kind of just got a whole array of complaints, just depending on the driver and how often they traveled the road," said Valdosta Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton. "I think we just wanted to make sure we got this fixed, because it is a high traffic area of the city."

The project was scheduled to take two days, but thanks to good weather, crew finished up Thursday.

City officials said over the next few months staff will be utilizing a new way to survey the roads. All streets through the city will be re-surveyed to see which ones are in need of some repair.