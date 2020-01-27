Valdosta crews to install new meter readers

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 27, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A new era of meter reading is launching in Valdosta as the city invests $9 million on a system to better measure water usage.

The Valdosta City Council approved the upgrade last week. The new meters are meant to give real time data on how much water people are using.

The biggest change for residents in Valdosta is that their water bills will no longer be calculated by a city employee coming out and reading a machine. Instead anyone will have access to their hour by hour water usage, broken down like an energy and accessible online.

Every day about ten meter readers can be seen walking the streets around the city, but soon all of those nearly 25,000 meters will be replaced.

The new readers take hourly measurements of water usage so residents can see exactly what time, and how much water they are using. Residents can also register online, and set up an alert system in order to be notified if they are using too much water.

"If they elect not to use more than 100 gallons per day and they want to be notified if they are, they can set that limit and they'll get a text message or email, or they can allow Utilities to contact them and let them know that they're exceeding their projected water usage," said Utilities Director Daryl Muse.

This data can also provide quick notification in case of an issue or leak.

Once installed, almost all readings will be done remotely, nearly eliminating the need for meter readers. City officials said those ten meter readers will stay on with the city, taking on new responsibilities.

These new readers will add flexibility to when a resident can be billed. Right now, staff said it's difficult to change the date of when meters are read, because they are broken up by neighborhoods.

"If you need your bill to come out on the fifteenth of the month, we can read your meter at 12:00 a.m. on the fifteenth and get your bill out to you," Muse said.

Officials said the meters are supposed to be replaced every decade or so, and as they get older they tend to slow down and start measuring incorrectly. Consumer bills may go up with the new machines.

Crews expect to start replacing the meters in February.