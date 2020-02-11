Valdosta daycare owners charged for failure to report child abuse

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 11, 2020

VALDOSTA, GA. (WCTV) - Two daycare owners are arrested and charged after they allegedly failed to report an employee for child abuse on a two-year-old.

Pamela and Brent Carter were made aware of the alleged abuse by an employee after the incident on January 14, 2020, but did not report it to the parents or authorities.

Once authorities were alerted to the abuse, an investigation launched and found that the former female employee did physically assault the two-year-old.

A warrant has been issued for the former employee, but police have yet to identity the woman.

Both Pamela and Brent were arrested by Valdosta Police detectives and booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

Pamela is charged with False statement (felony), Tampering with evidence (felony), and Failure to report child abuse (misdemeanor).

Brent is charged with tampering with evidence (felony), and Failure to report child abuse (misdemeanor).

