Valdosta daycare worker accused of child abuse turns self in

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 12, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says the daycare worker accused of assaulting a 2-year-old child has turned herself in.

Emmer Jean Thomas, 57, was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on a cruelty to children felony charge. Police issued a warrant for her arrest Tuesday.

Police say the assault happened on January 14, and the owners of the daycare failed to report it for two weeks. Pamela and Brent Carter were arrested on Tuesday for that reason.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said it issued an emergency closure order for both Tickle Me Pink Daycare and Learning Center locations in Valdosta.

DECAL sent the following statement to WCTV Tuesday afternoon:

“On February 10, 2020, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) issued intended order of emergency closure for two child care programs in Valdosta --- Tickle Me Pink Daycare and Learning Center, located at 252 North Saint Augustine Road, Valdosta GA 31601, and Tickle Me Pink – The Academy, located at 102/104 Kelly Drive, Valdosta GA 31601. This action is taking place in conjunction with an investigation by Valdosta Police into allegations of inappropriate discipline at the first location. The provider has 48 hours to appeal the emergency closures to an administrative law judge with the Office of State Administrative Hearings (OSAH). Parents impacted by this situation can connect with child care resources at www.allgakids.org or by calling the toll-free number 1-877-ALL GA KIDS. Parents will be assisted in locating quality child care options. DECAL provides this free service to parents. At DECAL, our top priority is the health and safety of our state’s young learners.”

