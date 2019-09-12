Valdosta diners take a taste of downtown

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 12, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Food lovers are rolling in to Valdosta Thursday as the city kicks off The Taste of Downtown.

The event showcases several local restaurants, serving up as a culinary tour of downtown.

Along with Food Truck Thursdays, which began earlier this year, Valdosta Main Street continues to highlight local restaurants.

Some vendors said these events are helping to make Valdosta a popular destination for South Georgia foodies.

One of the Taste of Downtown participants is Angie Chavez, owner of La Mesa food truck and Kreamkles. She said the event is a chance for restaurants to showcase something different and unique.

Between rolled ice cream at Kreamkles, or finding a meal on four wheels, she said it's providing new opportunities for culinary creativity.

She said she's noticed a growing trend of providing an experience, along with what's on the plate.

"I believe that it has been growing, a lot of people do come out to the food truck and they like the fact that it's in a food truck. I think that's kind of the excitement, and they're looking for something that's different," Chavez said.

There are several new restaurants opening up this month in Valdosta, but the Taste of Downtown is just highlighting those around downtown. There are about ten participating restaurants, serving up a small plate and a pour.