Valdosta doctor on trial, accused of Medicare and Medicaid fraud

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Valdosta physician is now on trial, accused of defrauding Medicaid and Medicare.

Douglas Moss’ federal trial started Monday. He’s facing one count of conspiracy and six counts of health care fraud.

Court records show he and his physician’s assistant are accused of submitting 31,000 claims in three years for patients at local nursing homes, including claims for services that were never rendered.

The indictment alleges in one instance Moss billed for 150 visits in one day and in another instance, billed for 85 visits in four days, even though records show Moss was in Las Vegas at the time.

Federal court records show Moss’s physician assistant, Shawn Tywon, has already entered a guilty plea to conspiracy in the case and could face up to 10 years in prison. That plea agreement estimates restitution in the case at more than $2.6 million.

Notes from Douglas Moss’s final pre-trial hearing last week indicated Tywon will be called to testify against Moss at trial this week.

