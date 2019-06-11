Valdosta elementary school gets makeover

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News 10

June 11, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Valdosta City Schools is spending $34,000 to make sure that students at J.L. Lomax have a proper environment for learning and growth.

Superintendent Todd Cason said that students attending the school in the fall can look forward to a freshly painted hallway and gym.

Cason said they are hoping to send the message to students, staff and the stakeholders that they are taking care of their facilities.

“It can only help morale. It can only send that message of, ‘Hey, we’re taking care of your facility where you’re spending most of your day as far as teachers are concerned and where you’re sending your children.' We’re making sure those facilities are well kept and they look good," said Cason.

The school was built in 2006.

Cason said maintaining the school’s image is important because the first thing people see is the facility. He said a good outward appearance sends a strong message to students and encourages them to take pride in their home away from home.

The project is expected to take place this summer and to be done before students return to school in the fall.