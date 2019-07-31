Valdosta emergency personnel host annual blood drive

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 31, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The battle to give blood kicked off in Valdosta.

On Wednesday the City of Valdosta hosted the third annual Guns vs Hoses Blood Drive for the American Red Cross.

Community member volunteered to donate blood, in honor of Team Valdosta Fire Department or Team Valdosta Police Department.

Chief Leslie Manahan said the friendly competition is just another way to give back and be involved in the community.

"With the donation of blood, we're just continuing to give to the community," Manahan said. "It saves lives, and this is just another example of how we can save a life."

The American Red Cross hoped to reach about 60 units donated during the drive. That would be enough to save about 180 people.

