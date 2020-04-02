Valdosta family adapting to new normal during COVID-19 pandemic

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 2, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has ordered all school campuses in Georgia to close for the remainder of the year, saying the academic year will continue with online learning.

The order is leaving a lot of unanswered questions from many parents and children.

The Decesare household is one of many adjusting to the new normal.

Amanda Decesare is a hair and makeup stylist who is now out of work. Her children are now at home for the rest of the school year.

"It makes it really hard because you just, it's something you can't fix," she said.

Her daughter, Reese, was a competition cheerleader at Pine Grove Middle School.

She and her team finished last season in second place.

This season, she's taking to her yard.

"It's not what you would imagine a break, like a summer break, to be," she explained. "Like, you have fun over summer break, but here, you're just stuck in the house. And it's not, there's nothing, you can only do so much stuff."

Her little brother, Dominick, misses accelerated math the most.

"When I heard about it and when the school shut down because of the coronavirus, I got pretty sad because I couldn't go see my friends and stuff," he said. "And like, I really wanted to become smart."

But they're using time at home to send a message to the community.

"This sign is definitely not big enough to thank everybody," said Amanda. "So, you know, the kids just thought it'd be a nice gesture."

"It's for the people we're praying for," added Olivia Decesare.

Dominick says, "We're praying, praying for all the people on that sign because they work hard for us and stay safe."

Reese, Olivia and Dominick spend at least two hours a day on Study Island, an educational computer program.

As for the rest of their days, they're playing in the yard and, of course, are browsing TikTok.

But for Reese, it's just not the same.

"I miss a bunch of people. I miss all my teachers. It's not the same cause you're just in that constant routine all day, everyday."

A routine they won't become accustomed to again.

Until at least next fall.