Valdosta family races to send relief to victims in the Bahamas

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Valdosta family is racing to send relief to the Bahamas.

The Langdale family says their property in the Abaco Islands was damaged by the hurricane.

However, their biggest worry are the local families they've cared for over the last two decades.

"They were crying out for help, but we're here and there's nothing we can do. I mean we felt absolutely helpless, so we want to do whatever we can because they are our family," said Beverly Langdale.

This week, they started a hurricane relief fundraiser. Within a matter of days, several donation sites and a website were up and running.

"We're just hoping we can get all the supplies over there as quickly as possible. We've got planes lined up ready to go," said Courtney Farmer.

In a time of devastation, the need for relief is immediate.

Farmer created the fundraiser's website, which lists more than 30 items, such as tarps, dog crates, and baby supplies.

"This is something that's on people's hearts right now, but it is going to take years to rebuild their lives," said Evelyn Langdale.

She says people across the community are already showing their support.

Tuesday, Valdosta State donated tents at their drop-off site on Madison Highway.

"It's so important to help. We have the power to affect change, so it's up to us to do so. If we have the ability and the time, I feel like it's our duty to do that," said Eric Mortimer, with VSU.

The Langdale family says they're working with close contacts in Florida. Together, they're preparing boats, planes, and vehicles in hopes to get the supplies to the Bahamas within the week.

For more information on what to donate and where to do it, you can visit the fundraiser website by clicking here.