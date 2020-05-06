Valdosta fined $122,000 for December sewage spill

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News
May 6, 2020
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – The City of Valdosta is charged with a consent order and a $122,000 fine by the Environmental Protection Division for a sewage spill into the Withlacoochee River last year.
It happened in December when a company based in Alabama, E.M.C., was hired to work on the Valdosta system. One contractor failed to make the right connection between pipes, and now the city is paying for it.
The mistake resulted in 7.5 million gallons of raw sewage pouring into the Withlacoochee River.
According to EPD, about 1,500 fish were killed, and local residents were advised not to touch the water for weeks.
Last Monday, state and city officials agreed on a consent order with a series of changes to prevent more spills and a $122,000 fine.
“A large part of this order that we're now speaking of are things that we've already put in place,” City Manager Mark Barber said.
Besides paying the fine, the city has also agreed to the following regulations:
Barber says the city has already implemented almost all of the orders, including posting water test results and breaking ground on a new Equalization Basin to help prevent overflow.
"That's part of the consent order to finish that project,” he said. “That project's already begun and will be finished in October of this year.”
The order will last five years. According to EPD, the city was cooperative and willing to pay a higher fine. But the state felt that money would be best used for the improvement projects.
EPD Watershed Protection Branch manager Lewis Hays tells WCTV:
“The City was willing to commit to $260,000 beyond what EPD was originally proposing for additional water quality monitoring and education and marketing campaign. The local area will benefit more from these funds being spent within the community than if they were sent to Atlanta. In addition, the City has fully cooperated with EPD during the investigation.”
The city says they will use funds from utility fines and late fees to pay the fine. It will not be paid for by tax dollars. Barber says they are reaching out to E.M.C. for reimbursement.
