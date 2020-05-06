Valdosta fined $122,000 for December sewage spill

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – The City of Valdosta is charged with a consent order and a $122,000 fine by the Environmental Protection Division for a sewage spill into the Withlacoochee River last year.

It happened in December when a company based in Alabama, E.M.C., was hired to work on the Valdosta system. One contractor failed to make the right connection between pipes, and now the city is paying for it.

The mistake resulted in 7.5 million gallons of raw sewage pouring into the Withlacoochee River.

According to EPD, about 1,500 fish were killed, and local residents were advised not to touch the water for weeks.

Last Monday, state and city officials agreed on a consent order with a series of changes to prevent more spills and a $122,000 fine.

“A large part of this order that we're now speaking of are things that we've already put in place,” City Manager Mark Barber said.

Besides paying the fine, the city has also agreed to the following regulations:

Pay penalty



Establish CMOM Program



Revise SOPs for lift stations and spill reporting



Include North Florida authorities in spill notification



Post stream monitoring results



Submit schedule for construction of an additional EQ basin



Establish weekly stream monitoring



Complete pipe rehab projects



Complete SCADA installation

