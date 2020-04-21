Valdosta gym owners prepare to re-open Friday

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 21, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Owners Shawn and Melissa Eikenberry of Winnersville Fitness Center in Valdosta are preparing to re-open their gym by the end of the week.

The Eikenberrys were forced to close their gym on March 24 for what, they thought, would only be two weeks.

But after about a month now, with Governor Brian Kemp's permission, they're set to re-open by the end of the week.

"It was very emotional," Melissa said. "It still is because it was just knowing we're a family-owned business. So we were worried about whether we would be able to open again."

Melissa says they used the down time to tackle their to-do list, which included painting, locker-room upgrades, rearranging equipment and restoring a water fountain.

They took a big loss in sales of supplements and apparel, along with new sign-ups.

The Eikenberrys say they welcome about 30 new members each month. But in April, one of their busiest months, they haven't had any.

Melissa says she's worried about re-opening the state too soon, but she has a safety plan in place for her gym.

"I mean I'm a little scared; not so much that we aren't doing our part but just worried about people coming in that do know they're sick," she said. "So we're gonna take every precaution we can."

Some of those precautions include checking employees temperatures everyday before working, cleaning equipment consistently throughout the day, ensuring that too many people are not gathered at once and keep every other machine shut down for social distancing.

The Eikenberries say over the last few weeks they were closed, they received 20 membership cancellations, and they're still receiving calls.

They also did not receive a small business loan or any government funding during the closure.

Winnersville is set to re-open at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

