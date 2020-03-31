Valdosta health care facility implements new ways of practice

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 31, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Health care professionals at Valdosta Family Medicine are finding new ways to practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the facility's six partners realized the virus had reached Lowndes County, they met virtually everyday on the basis of how to treat it and how to keep operating safely.

"We basically separated the practice into potential coronavirus patients and then everybody else. So we didn't bring the patients through the office," partner and physician Dr. Leon Smith said.

Adjusting their practice at a moment's notice, they're now screening all patients for COVID-19 right away, providing them with care from right inside their own cars and even hosting tele-medicine visits to patients at their homes.

"Everybody adapted quickly, and that's one of the things that's good about having a private practice, you know, because we can change by the moment," Dr. Smith said.

He says they've seen several patients at his facility test positive. They were all isolated, masked and treated, and they've all recovered.

His best advice in avoiding it is by taking social distancing seriously.

"It's the only thing we have until the vaccine comes out. And then that's gonna be the game-changer," he said.

For now, he and his team are providing all patients with free sanitizer while stressing the importance of good hand-hygiene.

According to patient Sheelsha Subr, that one bright side among others.

"I think this is better because when we didn't have the crisis you would have to wait a long time, so with this process going on, it's not a long wait," she said.

The parking lot and tele-medicine visits were implemented about two months ago, and employees say they're seeing a spike in patients.

The facility started using new COVID-19 tests Monday and are now getting results back within 24 to 48 hours as opposed to five to seven days.

They say they're testing anywhere from one to six patients each day.

Dr. Smith says their biggest concern right now is their limited supply of N-95 and other surgical masks. He says if - and when - they run out, they'll no longer be able to see patients.

If you have any un-used masks, you're asked to donate them to Valdosta Family Medicine.

