Valdosta home on Georgia Trust 'Places in Peril'

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A new effort is underway to save a piece of Valdosta history.

The John Nelson Deming home is now listed on the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation 'Places in Peril.' Every year, the organization chooses ten of the most endangered historic buildings across the state.

The property was nominated by the Valdosta Historic Preservation Commission. Members said this is the first time a Valdosta building has made the list.

The John Nelson Deming home was built right at the turn of the 20th century. According to local historians, Deming emigrated to Valdosta from Canada in 1875. Here he became a well-known 'master-builder,' helping to build several famous Valdosta landmarks, like The Crescent and First United Methodist Church.

Experts say after The Crescent was completed, Deming was given left over material to build his own home.

The property has been vacant since it was rezoned in 2006. Nearly a century after it was completed, the home has seen better days. With a lack of maintenance, it needs a lot of restoration work and is in danger of being destroyed. The Historic Preservation Commission has blocked demolition applications, but the building is only getting worse.

Many local historians don't want to see the building go, and are hoping the state wide attention will inspire a buyer that's dedicated to restoring the property to its former glory.

"They may not be sold, they may not have one that purchases them to preserve them, the hope is that they might. But the great thing is that now [these properties] can be brought to our attention," said Donald Davis, president of the Lowndes County Historical Society.

Officials with the Georgia Trust are expected to take a tour of the property at the beginning of next year.