Valdosta homicide investigation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home on Bemiss Road late Sunday night.

According to a police report, first responders arrived on scene and found a 35-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. That man has not been identified.

Detectives say they have a person of interest, but have not provided any details as to who it is.

This shooting comes less than two days after another shooting happened near the Valdosta State Prison.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the head at the boat ramp near the Valdosta State Prison. At last check, that victim was in stable condition.

Police say the two shootings are not related.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.