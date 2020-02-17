City of Valdosta honors National Engineers Week

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 17, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- This week, the City of Valdosta is observing National Engineers Week.

Engineers throughout the community gathered inside City Hall for an official proclamation delivered by Mayor Scott James Matheson.

The ceremony was organized by city engineer Pat Collins. He says he's dedicated to spreading awareness about the field and growing, and diversifying, the city's workforce.

"Much more women are getting involved in engineering. And, and that's good," Collins said. "It's no longer just a man's career. There's a lot of sharp students that are mathematically-minded. They're creative. And I quite frankly think it's ideal to get more women involved."

Collins says it's been challenging maintaining infrastructure in the area and staying up-to-date with the latest technology advancements, but he applauds local engineers for doing outstanding work with what is provided.

"Most of the infrastructure that's built - the roads, the traffic signals, the sidewalks, the drainage, new developments, when you see the new Walmart come up or something like that - all those have been designed by engineers," he said. "So most of the built-environment, what we see out there, is all done by engineers."

Mayor Scott James Matheson says he grew up in the shadow of Cape Canaveral and the Space Race. Grounded in the field himself, he says he's proud to pay tribute to Valdosta's very own engineers this week.

"The civil engineers, I walk their streets everyday," he said. "I ride the signals, and I go inside buildings that they all had a hand in and making sure it's structurally safe. So it's awareness, we want to honor them, and we honor them every year with this week."

National Engineers Week was originally put in place by the National Society of Professional Engineers and started in 1951.

The week of recognition kicks off every year on Presidents Day and encompasses George Washington's actual birthday, February 22, as he is often considered to be the nation's first engineer.

