Valdosta hosts state-wide tourism conference

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 24, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus is kicked off its winter conference Monday at the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta.

Over the next couple of days, nearly 200 travel and tourism professionals are meeting for lectures and workshops on industry-related topics like what is driving travelers to the state and how to keep them coming.

The three-day event takes place at a new location in Georgia each year. President and CEO of Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority, Chris Hamilton, says hosting the winter conference this year is a major opportunity for the area the city will not have again for many years.

"Obviously, it's good business for the conference center because it is such a big conference, but I think the thing that we're particularly happy with is the notoriety that we are getting as the location in South Georgia to go to," Hamilton said. "So it's a pretty big deal."

Market research shows average vacationers are not traveling as far as they used to. Instead, people are taking shorter trips more frequently throughout the year. Hamilton says that's putting Valdosta in sight for many travelers.

"Particularly like from the Orlando market, they see Valdosta and the Valdosta area as a nice getaway place," he said. "From the Atlanta market, they see Valdosta as more of a gateway destination, which means they're going to stop here and maybe spend a day or two before they go on to somewhere else."

And according to record, local lodging is on the rise in the city with occupancy rates up five percent this month compared to January.

This year, the conference is themed with an homage to Wild Adventures Theme Park. Following today's opening session, the group spent the evening at the local theme park.

More workshops and exhibits are set to continue throughout Wednesday.