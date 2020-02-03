Valdosta kicks off 'Love Downtown' campaign

Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The city of Valdosta is kicking off its "Love Downtown" campaign this week.

Throughout the month of February, for every $25 spent at downtown shops and restaurants, you'll be entered into a drawing to win "200 downtown dollars."

The city says last year's inaugural event gave retailers a boost, and now they're hoping this year will do the same.

"We just want to make sure that people remember to shop locally, not just at Christmas," Valdosta Main Street director Ellen Hill said. "You know, it's a big push at Christmas time, but we want to make sure that people really remember to shop locally all year long."

The following businesses will be participating:

—Cottonwood Market & Boutique

—Kreamkles

—La Meza

—Goodtime Jr Music Shed

—Art & Soul

—The Flower Gallery

—Mockingbird

—Wes Sewell Photography

—Artists on Ashley

—Jessie's Restaurant & Catering

—Bleu Cafe

—Bleu Pub

—GUD Coffee

—The Firm

—Stogie's Downtown

—Georgia Beer Co.

—Livi & Co

—306 North

—Covington's

—Perfectly Priscilla

—Studio One Twelve Salon

—Southern Grace Gifts

—ValdostaMainStreet.com

—Miss Kate's Tours

—Kaleidoscope

For more information about "Love Downtown", contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577.

