Valdosta locals wait in drive-thru line for free COVID-19 screenings

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- South Georgia Medical Center opened the area's first drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing location Monday.

Community members are able to show up to drive-thru stations and receive free, basic assessments from healthcare professionals of their symptoms without leaving their car.

"Our goal is to be able to alleviate people's concerns and give them rapid access to testing if that's what they're interested in," Chief Medical Officer Brian Dawson said. "The reason we're doing it in this open-air setting where they're not actually in a given room built up in a building is so that they won't be exposing one another to these pathogens if they are infected."

Drivers are asked screening questions like, "Have you recently traveled outside the U.S.?" and "Do you know anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19?"

Doctors are also checking heart rates, temperatures and oxygen saturation levels. If necessary, patients then drive on to testing.

Not every patient will be tested due to a limited supply. Only those who meet requirements will be tested, and those tests will be sent to a lab for results.

"There's been a great deal of anxiety within the community as a whole and I think in the public elsewhere as well about COVID-19," Dawson said. "We want to make sure we put a process into place quickly so that we can evaluate those patients who may meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing."

Dawson says statistically, with more community members now being screened, they expect to see the amount of positive cases in Lowndes County grow.

The drive-thru is at the Smith Northview location on North Valdosta Road, open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say they hope to keep the process open until the community spread of the virus has subsided.

