Valdosta man arrested after firing gun

By: WALB News 10

September 5, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Valdosta Police Department patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Gornto Road, in reference to a woman screaming, and the sound of a gunshot.

A citizen told VPD officers that a man, later identified as Searcy Donald McClure IV, had a gun. Officers then determined that McClure took the firearm outside the residence, and fired it.

McClure was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.

“When someone discharges a firearm without regard of others’ safety, it is reckless in nature, and the offender needs to be held accountable for their actions," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. "We are thankful for the citizen who came forward to help our officers get this firearm and offender off the streets, preventing any further incidents from occurring.”

