Valdosta man arrested for shooting two people; one died

April 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Valdosta Police Officers arrested Dontavia Freeman for the murder of Quintavius Thomas.

Detectives said on Friday around eight at night, Freeman shot Thomas and another victim after a fight became physical. The incident happened off McAfina Trail. Thomas was found dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to SGMC, where he is receiving treatment and is in serious condition. Freeman fled the scene before officers arrived.

Through the initial investigation, Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians were able to locate Freeman at a place on Schroer Drive. He was arrested without anything getting worse. Evidence found at the home furthered the connection Freeman had to the crime. He was taken to Lowndes County jail where he is being charged with murder, assault, and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Chief Leslie Manahan said, “I am so proud of how our officers and detectives worked together to identify the offender in this case and take him into custody so quickly.”

Investigators are still working on the case and more charges may be added. No further information is available on the second victim.

