Valdosta man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

November 8, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- A Valdosta man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he forced his ex-girlfriend into his vehicle Friday around 12 a.m.

It happened in the 500 block of Charlton Street.

The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) said John Anthony Berry, 57, approached and physically grabbed his ex-girlfriend while she was walking down the street.

Berry forced the victim into his car and drove to his home while not allowing her to get out of the vehicle, according to police.

Once at his home, as Berry tried to drag her inside, the victim was able to get free and ran away screaming for help, Valdosta police reported.

Police said Berry then chased the victim in his vehicle, trying to run her over.

The victim was able to run into a residence and call 911.

Police found Berry at the intersection of North Lee and Webster Street.

As the officer tried to stop Berry, he began to speed away in his vehicle, VPD said.

Officers chased Berry until he stopped his car behind a home in the 700 block of Slater Street, then he ran away, according to police.

A K-9 unit helped find Berry hiding in bushes behind a church in the 700 block of Ashley Street.

Berry was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

He is being charged with:

Kidnapping



False imprisonment



Aggravated assault



Aggravated battery



Aggravated stalking

