Valdosta man dragged out of attic after multiple car-jackings

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

July 11, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Last Friday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad Unit got word that a man wanted on outstanding warrants was in an apartment on East Ann Street.

When officers tried to get 31-year-old Demetrius Nelson to come out, he got up in the attic of the apartment and would not surrender.

Valdosta Police officers went into the attic and took hold of Nelson as he hid from them. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail without incident.

Detectives concluded that Nelson was their man after investigating two car jacking cases in the city at the end of June.

In the first case on June 29, about midnight, the victim had pulled into the parking lot of her apartment in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue, when a man dragged her out of the vehicle.

He took her property, and drove off in her car.

The next night, a victim said she was getting into her vehicle on North Patterson Street, when a man pulled a knife on her and demanded her vehicle. He dragged her from her vehicle, and drove away in her vehicle, as well.

On Wednesday, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Nelson for both of the car-jackings.

Nelson had several numerous active arrest warrants already. Now the Valdosta Police Department has added the following charges:

Hijacking of a motor vehicle first degree-felony



Hijacking of a motor vehicle second degree-felony



Robbery-felony



Aggravated Assault-felony



Possession of a knife during the commission of a crime-felony

