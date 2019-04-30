Valdosta man found on side of the road dies, coroner investigating

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -- The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of a 35-year-old man.

Micheal Antonio Brown died Monday night, according to Coroner Austin Fiveash.

“It’s hard to deal with the loss of Michael because he never hurt anyone or never did harm to anyone. It’s just been four years since we lost our 17-year-old son, and it just brings back memories,” said Kyle Lee, Brown’s father.

Fiveash said South Georgia Medical Center EMS responded to Woodlawn Drive at Volloton Park around 8 p.m.

Witnesses called 911 after they noticed Brown on the side of the road, asking for help, explained Fiveash.

According to the coroner, EMS took Brown to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

He was a loving and caring person. He never met an enemy. He never did harm to anyone. He loved talking about the Lord. He was just an outgoing person," said Kyle.

“Michael was a kind person. He never did anything to anybody. He always went out of his way to help people. He’s pretty much well-known in the community for being a nice, humble people. He just cared about people, cared about life. We want people to come forward because it’s just the right thing to do,” said Barbara Lee, Brown’s mother.

Fiveash said many details surrounding Brown’s death are currently unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab.

“Our goal in every case is to answer the question of what happened. Mr. Brown’s family needs that question answered and we intend to do everything in our power to find those answers for them. Please join me in praying for his family, that God provide them comfort in this difficult time,” said Fiveash.

The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office is encouraging anyone who may have any information on Brown’s death to call (229) 375-6597.