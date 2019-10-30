Valdosta man grazed by bullet, suspect arrested

By: Dave Miller | WALB News

October 30, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a 29-year-old man after he shot a gun at a man who stopped him from assaulting a woman.

Officers with Valdosta Police Department heard gunshots in the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

As officers approached the area, they were told by witnesses that Stevie Yearby was the person shooting a gun. Officers quickly detained Yearby and recovered a handgun.

Then they found that a 42-year-old male victim had been grazed by the gunshots.

Through investigation, officers determined that Yearby was fighting with a woman he knew. During the fracas, a family member intervened to stop Yearby from assaulting her.

That’s when police believe that Yearby got a handgun and started shooting.

The victim was treated for superficial injuries and released by Emergency Medical Services.

Yearby was taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:



Felony aggravated assault



Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon



Reckless conduct

