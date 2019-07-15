Valdosta needs sponsors for school drive

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette| WALB News 10

July 15, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta wants to make sure that more than 600 kids are ready to start their school year off right.

To make sure the students have everything they need to succeed, the city is hosting its 2nd Annual Back to School Block Party.

During the event, city officials hope to give out free school supplies, haircuts and health screenings.

This means they need sponsors to give more than just supplies.

“Things that we look for that day-of; free haircuts, maybe free eye exams. Those are things we’ve done in the past that businesses have offered as in-kind services. We just really need community partners to step up and help us make this event successful," said Valdosta Spokesperson Ashlyn Becton.

The Valdosta Back to School Block Party is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 3.

It will be held at Drexel Park and Bazemore Stadium.

If you are interested in being a sponsor or registering your child for participation, you can click here