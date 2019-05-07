Valdosta neighborhood sees second violent crime in a matter of days

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -- A Valdosta man is recovering after police said he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

The incident happened Sunday on the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road.

Four days earlier, a man was shot in the area, according to law enforcement.

On the same block are two apartment complexes, an alternative school and a children’s recreational area.

WALB spoke to a resident, who didn’t want to appear on camera, but commented on three police cars appearing to monitor the area.

“But that’s not going to completely help. We have to help ourselves first and the police will come in and assist. If we don’t help, nothing’s going to change," the resident said.

She said she’s only lived in the neighborhood a few months, but other residents told WALB this type of crime is common.

The woman said it’s up to the community to take action, and come together for the betterment of the community.

