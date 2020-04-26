Valdosta nurse serving in NYC returns home

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

ADEL, Ga. (WCTV) -- Ashli Scruggs, a nurse practitioner from Valdosta, returned home Saturday night from serving on the front lines in New York City.

She spent most of April battling COVID-19 in the Big Apple.

She flew into Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta around 7:30 Saturday evening. She was greeted there by her fiancé and two dogs. Then, they drove home to Valdosta, arriving there around 10:30 p.m.

She returned home to several welcome signs from the community.

