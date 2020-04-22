Valdosta nurse speaks out from the front line of NYC

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Valdosta healthcare worker is volunteering her skills by enlisting in the battle against the coronavirus in New York City.

Ashli Scruggs is a nurse practitioner with The Howard Center for Women's Health. Over the course of a decade prior, she worked in the ER gaining trauma and disaster experience.

"When everything got really bad, I just felt like I needed to come help," Scruggs said.

She and many other retired or private-practice nurses and doctors from across the country, 1,000 in total, answered New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's call for help on March 17 through a national enlistment program.

Scruggs set out for NYC on April 3, but it's one trip to the city she says she's never experienced before.

"I'm right down by Times Square, and if anybody's been here, they know that this is usually packed with people walking and, you know, people driving and all sorts of stuff," she said in a FaceTime video showing empty streets and sidewalks.

During her time there, she's helped transform a vacant space at Roosevelt Island Medical Center into a new 350-bed acute care hospital. The space had been empty since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

"At this point, it's organized chaos," Scruggs said. "Now that they have these pop-up facilities in place, it's actually taking some ease off of the bigger hospitals."

According to Scruggs, COVID-19 patients are now either sent to the ICU, back home to quarantine or to acute care facilities like REM-C.

But this week, Scruggs says she's beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel with the amount of testing diminishing and New Yorkers obeying the shelter-in-place order.

It's been one experience, though, she'll never forget.

"I was prepared for it, you know. With my heart and mind, I was ready to come out here. I knew what I was getting myself into," she said. "But I had no idea; does that make sense?"

Scruggs devotes spiritual time with several of her patients, and she's noticed the power of prayer making a difference in their level of comfort. Many have opened up to her more after a moment of reflection together.

"Just giving them that ability to talk to somebody and help kinda ease their minds about everything that's going on, that's been really rewarding to me," she said.

In the short amount of time, Scruggs has made several new friends in New York from all over the U.S.

"We all lean on each other. Everybody here is here for the same reason, and it's been overwhelming how amazing everybody is."

In the midst of the fight, she's received several care packages from the Valdosta community.

"The support from home has been overwhelming," Scruggs said. "And I want to thank everybody there because they have not only helped me get through this, but they've helped so many other people."

Many of those packages were organized by the employees of Home and Light.

"They have trouble on the front lines getting their supplies in," owner Jada Hamby said. "So it was important to, you know, support her in a way that she would feel refreshed and have her mind in the right place to go to work every morning."

One of the those lending a hand was her own mother, Laurie Scruggs.

"I am proud and terrified," she said.

Laurie cried when she received the news from her daughter that she would be going into the COVID-19 epicenter.

"Then I got my composure, and once I did, you know, I was just extremely proud of her; how she just steps up. She just thought it was what she needed to do," Laurie said.

Scruggs will be returning to Valdosta on Saturday. She'll spend 14 days in quarantine before re-connecting with her family and friends.

