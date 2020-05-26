Local organization fosters pets for deployed military

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 26, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Moody Pet Guardian Angel Program, sponsored by the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County, is providing homes for military pets whose owners are deployed or temporarily traveling on assignment.

Coordinator Denise Smiley says she’s fostered about 15 dogs. One she’s providing a home for now, Winston, belongs to an active-duty officer at moody air force base.

He was assigned to Osan, South Korea about two years ago, but like many, he needed to leave behind a man’s best friend.

“The military members sacrifice so much. And to know that, just because they’re being sent on a remote tour or being sent on a nine-month deployment, they have to re-home, you know, the pet that’s become their family. It’s heartbreaking,” Smiley said. “This program allows to prevent that from happening. It allows to keep the family members together because pets are family.”

Out of all the dogs she’s fostered, Smiley says she’s had Winston the longest.

“To see the reunion videos when these owners come back and the pets see their owners after being gone for months, it’s all worth it,” she said.

Winston’s owner is due back from Korea any month now and will soon be reunited with his pup.

If you would like to foster military pets, the Moody Pet Guardian Angel Program is in need of volunteers. They recommend reaching out to their team on Facebook.

