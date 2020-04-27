Valdosta owners question safety of re-opening eateries

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Although Governor Brian Kemp gave the green light to restaurants statewide to re-open Monday, several restaurants and other eateries in Valdosta remain closed due to safety concerns.

Just off of North Patterson Street in Downtown Valdosta, you'll find co-owners Daniel Bayman and Isaac Musgroves serving their 'GŪD Coffee' to patrons through the window of their closed store.

Just as quickly as their doors opened earlier this year, they were forced to shut down the inside due to the coronavirus.

"It's been, it's been fun," Bayman said. "It's been challenging as a business owner."

GŪD Coffee Company, in business since January, has taken a big financial hit. The team is staying afloat, though, with curbside and window pickups.

Now, they're planning to play it safe and hold off on re-opening indoors.

"We've been blessed to have healthy staff through this whole experience, and we want to maintain that. So keeping the distance between customers is helping and everything," he said.

Bayman and his team are planning to re-open on May 11. Until then, they will continue implementing extra safety precautions like cleaning, hand-washing, and social distancing.

They will open up about eight tables outside and maintain window orders.

Mikki Wills, owner of Jessie's Restaurant and Catering, is also planning to remain closed for dining.

"We're still gonna continue on what we're doing with just the curbside and the free delivery," she said.

Out of an abundance of caution, she says she plans to keep her doors closed at least until the stay-at-home order is lifted on Thursday.

"I saw today that some of the numbers have stayed the same, but we're just trying to make sure that our employees are safe, and the safety of our customers is very important," Wills said.

Although several restaurant owners in Valdosta are choosing to re-open at a later date, others are confident that it's safe to open now, as long as strict precautions are followed.

Get Hooked on Nutrition, a nutritional smoothie shop, was deemed an essential service. And although they've turned to grab-and-go and curbside only, they've seen up to a 40% spike in business over last few weeks.

"Your immune system is tied to your nutrition. Skipping food doesn't make you healthy. Nutrition makes you healthy," said co-owner Mark Sawyer.

On Monday, he and co-owner Delavone Vongkhamsao said they do not see any danger in inviting their customers back inside their restaurant to enjoy their treats. They're choosing to re-open.

"We wash our hands every time, and everybody here take care of themselves, and we are very careful," Vongkhamsao said.

Restaurants owners in Georgia planning to re-open must screen their employees for signs of illnesses, require staff members to wear face masks at all times, limit capacity to no more than ten people per 500 square feet of floor space, among more than 30 other guidelines put forth by Governor Kemp.

