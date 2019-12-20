Valdosta pastor arrested as suspect in sexual assault cases out of Oregon

By: Krista Monk | WALB News

December 20, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — A Valdosta pastor has been arrested in connection to multiple sexual assault cases out of Portland, Oregon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said Helio Ferreira, 41, was arrested Dec. 3, in a multi-agency investigation that included the GBI, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit, the Hillsboro (Oregon) Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is related to cases in Portland, Ore. from 2012, 2016 and 2018.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the following statement on this case:

“Due to the sensitivity of the cases, and the on-going investigation, further details are not subject to release at this time.”

Portland Police Bureau Detectives are actively looking to see if there are other related cases.

Anyone with any information that could help investigators or information you believe could be connected, you’re urged to contact Detective Ross Dormady at (503) 823-0880.

