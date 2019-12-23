Valdosta man arrested for violently resisting police after hit and run in stolen car

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 23, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says a 38-year-old man was arrested on several felony charges after he violently resisted arrest following a hit and run on Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Troup Street. An officer saw a vehicle driving erratically, then it hit the back of another vehicle. The driver, later identified as Heyward Nash, jumped from the vehicle and ran away. Police say they started to chase him, then he jumped in the bed of a pickup truck that was driving through the area.

When the driver of the truck stopped, Nash jumped out of the bed and continued running away from police. Nash then grabbed a woman who was trying to get into her car outside of a business, and he tried to force his way inside her car, which had a small child in the backseat.

The woman tried to stop Nash from getting into her car, which gave police enough time to catch up with him. Officer pulled Nash from the car and tried to arrest him. He resisted violently and grabbed two separate stun guns from two officers, and he tried to hit them with it.

During the struggle, Nash tried to bite several officers, making contact with one's forearm. He also tried to take officers' guns from their holsters. The department says he was eventually secured and put into the back of a patrol vehicle.

While he was being driven to the Lowndes County Jail, he pulled a piece of radar equipment out of the back window of the patrol car and tried to damage the vehicle.

Police say the car Nash was driving was stolen earlier that day.

Nash faces the following charges:



Theft by taking motor vehicle, felony



Aggravated assault, felony



Removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a Public Official, 2 felony counts



Interference with Government Property, felony



Obstruction of an officer-3 counts, felony



Obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor

