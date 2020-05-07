19-year-old man arrested for armed robbery, Valdosta police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a 19-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive.

The department says its officers responded to the scene at around 5 p.m. Tuesday because of reports of gun shots in the area. A man, identified as Terry McMillan went into Mr. B's IGA and claimed he had been shot, but police determined that wasn't true.

While investigating the case, a woman approached officers and told them McMillan had just robbed her at gunpoint. According to the department, the victim said McMillan took her wallet and everything inside then ran away.

Officers say they found some of the victim's property in McMillan's pocket, as well as some marijuana. Additionally, more of the victim's items were found in a wooded area next to the supermarket.

Police arrested McMillan and took him to the Lowndes County Jail, the department says. He was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana.

