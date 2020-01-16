Valdosta police arrest man for felony assault, home invasion

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a 23-year-old man after he broke into a home and pointed a gun at one of the people inside.

Around 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 2500 block of North Oak Street after they received a call about a home invasion.

When they got there, officers were told Matthew Stanaland was the man who broke in and pointed a gun.

Police learned Stanaland assaulted the victim before leaving the house. Officers found Stanaland and arrested him without incident.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on felony aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm charges, as well as a misdemeanor battery charge.

Police say no serious injuries were reported.

"Our officers did a great job investigating this case and getting the offender off the streets in such a timely manner,” Lt. Scottie Johns says.

