Valdosta police arrest man for detaining women

By: Dave Miller | WALB News

October 14, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — Valdosta Police Department officers on Sunday afternoon responded to the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue, in reference to three women not being allowed to leave their motel room.

When they got to the scene, officers heard someone banging on one of the motel windows. Officers attempted to make entry, and found Michael Hudson was trying to prevent them from opening the door.

Once the officers forced entry, the three women came out of the room, and Hudson was taken into custody.

The victims said Hudson would not let them leave the room, so they began knocking on the window and yelling for help.

This appears to be an isolated incident, and no one was injured, VPD said.

Hudson was transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with two felony counts of False Imprisonment.

“We are very appreciative to the citizen who called 911 after hearing the victims yelling for help in this case. The quick notification allowed our officers time to get to the scene, help the victims, and arrest the offender without incident," said VPD Lieutenant Scottie Johns.

