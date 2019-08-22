Valdosta police arrest man who locked himself inside home with 6-month-old baby

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 22, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a man Tuesday after he locked himself inside a home with a 6-month-old baby and refused to come out.

Officers came to the 800 block of East Brookwood Drive around 9:13 p.m. and witnesses told them Anthony Phillips was known to carry a gun on him. Phillips had an active arrest warrant, and officers tried to talk to him but he didn't respond.

The Valdosta Police Department Crisis Negotiations Unit came to the scene to talk to Phillips, but all they heard was a baby crying loudly when they tried to talk to him, the department said.

Police broke into the home, got the baby out then started to search for Phillips. While searching the home, Phillips fell through the ceiling from where he was hiding in the attic.

He was taken to Lowndes County Jail on criminal trespassing and violation of probation, which was the crime listed on his arrest warrant, charges.

Emergency medical services checked the child and said they were OK.

The case is still being investigated and Phillips may face more charges.

