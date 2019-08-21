Valdosta police investigate armed robbery

By: Kim McCullough | WALB Staff

August 21, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday on the 2000 block of West Hill Avenue at around 7 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, employees at Mitt’s Food Mart said that a man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the store in an unknown car that was parked near the store, police said.

“Luckily, no one was injured during this incident and we need assistance from the community to identify the offender. If you were in the area at the time of this robbery and you noticed anything, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at (229) 293-3145,” said Lt. Scottie Johns.

This is still an active investigation.

