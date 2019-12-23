Valdosta police investigating homicide after body found with "obvious trauma"

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a victim was found "with obvious trauma" to his body in a West Gordon Street home.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of West Gordon Street around 3:36 p.m. Sunday, when a woman called about a domestic dispute. When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Justin Hodges inside.

Police attempted first aid and Emergency Medical Services came to the home. EMS pronounced Hodges dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory started an investigation at the home. Detectives interviewed several witnesses and looked at multiple items of evidence.

Police say no charges have been filed against anyone as of 4 p.m. Monday. Detective are working with the District attorney's Office to determine the course of action on this case, VPD says.

“This time of year when most families are celebrating the holidays, these families are coping with this tragic incident," VPD Chief Leslie Manahan says. "Our thoughts go out to everyone that has been touched by this event.”

